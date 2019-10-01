Groups Needed for Toys for Tots

Submitted by Chas. Ames.

For many it has been a good year. But there are some, through no fault of their own, that have been left behind. When there is injustice in the world, often the military of US is called upon to restore humanity.

So it is with our own.

On Nov. 12th, Pierce County Detachment 504 of the Marine Corps League will resurrect and manage the annual drive to collect for the Toys for Tots campaign as they have done for nearly 20 years. Collection boxes will appear across Washington State to be transferred to a warehouse provided courtesy the Puyallup Tribe of Indians. Unwrapped new toys will be sorted and shipped off to agencies to distribute to those whose holidays may not otherwise be so merry and bright.

Of course, we can’t do it alone and would not want to.

Our Toys for Tots campaign relies heavily on volunteer know-how. Groups are welcome to meet us for a day or two to changes lives, on BOTH sides of the effort. Even kid’s groups pitch in and turn their boundless energy into smiles they will never see. School clubs, Scout troops, fraternal orders, sports teams, families, savvy corporate team builders, all have the chance to give back on these cold dreary days and have an experience to last a lifetime.

If you’d like more info, see pierce-county-wa.toysfortots.org/ to contact George Hilbish, T4T Coordinator.