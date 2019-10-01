Dr. Megan Quinn resigns Associate Medical Examiner position

Dr. Megan Quinn announced Tuesday she is resigning from her position as Pierce County’s Associate Medical Examiner. Dr. Quinn was returned to duty from paid administrative leave without restrictions or corrective action of any kind. She will remain with the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office until December 31, 2019.

An independent investigation into complaints raised by employees of the Medical Examiner’s Office has been resolved by agreement. No findings of wrongdoing were made regarding Dr. Quinn.

Pierce County is committed to operating with the highest integrity and commitment to justice so that the citizens of Pierce County can have confidence and trust in the important work performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Pierce County thanks Dr. Quinn for her service.