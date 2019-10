Submitted by Springbrook Connections.

Springbrook Connections in partnership with Caring for Kids will be hosting a fundraiser at Carrs Restaurant on Oct 17, 2019 to raise money for our Annual Holiday Giveaway.

This event will feature many raffles as well as a portion of all ticket sales between 4 PM and 8pm will go to provide gifts to low income families in Lakewood.

Please come join us and help support our efforts to enrich the lives of the children for the holidays.