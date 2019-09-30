The Three Amigos: Kitty. Dog. Old Man

Submitted by John Lund.

My 11 month old kitty named Baby was in for a surprise last week. I rescued a dog from the Humane Society.

I have only ever had one dog and that has been a big regret. So I mustered up courage and went to see the dogs.

Jimmy Chew

In one cage all alone was Jimmy Chew. He was an 11-year-old stray. Very sad and motionless. My chin quivered and I took him home.

He was so excited to get a home! And when he met kitty Baby, his tail was waggin’. Baby hissed at first, but soon that all changed.

Baby

Baby loves Jimmy Chew. Now, this may sound odd, but the last three days kitty has gone walking with Jimmy Chew and me. We walk around the area. The Three Amigos! Johnny. Jimmy Chew and Baby! All the buddy’s walkin’ together!

Jimmy has blessed my life. Getting an older dog and saving him for the best life ever! It is one of the best things ever!

Go get one. The one that makes your chin quiver.