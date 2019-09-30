Tacoma Arts Month Highlights at Tacoma Art Museum

Tacoma celebrates art and artists throughout the month of October and Tacoma Art Museum will be hosting a wide selection of programs, exhibitions and events. A special artist talk by Debora Moore who created Arboria featured in the new Benaroya Wing at TAM will be featured, as well as, Late Night at the Museum on Saturday, October 12 and Teen Night on Friday, October 18.

“We are especially excited to celebrate TAM Day on Tuesday, October 22 when admission will be pay what you can,” noted TAM Executive Director David F. Setford. “We look forward to welcoming people to our TAM Day celebration and throughout the autumn with our innovative and exciting exhibitions, programs and festivals.”

TAM’s 15th Annual Dia de los Muertos celebration begins on October 20 with ofrendas (altars) created by community members, followed by a tapete (sand painting) installation by Seattle artist Fulgencio Lazo, and concluding with a day-long, free festival on Sunday, November 3.

DETAILS

Prairie Line Trail Celebration

Wednesday, October 3, 5:30 – 8 pm

Help celebrate the completion of the Prairie Line Trail including new artwork, gathering spaces, and innovative green stormwater features. This family-friendly event is free and includes activities for all ages. Light refreshments will be provided.



5:30 pm – Walking Tour

Leaving from S. 21st and Hood Street (behind 7 Seas Brewery Tacoma)

Join Downtown: On the Go! and artists for a walking tour along the Prairie Line Trail.



6:30 pm – Reception

Tacoma Art Museum (1701 Pacific Ave.)

Please join Mayor Victoria Woodards and other community leaders for a reception and light refreshments at the Tacoma Art Museum.

Millennial Mixer: Late Night at the Museum

Saturday, October 12, 9:45 pm – 12 am Enjoy a late night at the museum with an after party for local young professionals. The evening will feature a live DJ, hors d’oeuvers, desserts, and a cash bar. Revel in the thrill of a wine toss, spin the wheel experience, and a curated silent auction offering phenomenal art pieces. Don’t forget the whiskey tasting and raffle give-away!

Cost: $50, TAM Members $35

Artist Talk: Debora Moore

Thursday, October 17, 6 – 7 pm

Join artist Debora Moore and Director of Special Northwest Projects, Rock Hushka, at Tacoma Art Museum for a lively discussion of her monumental glass sculptures in Debora Moore: Arboria. In her four sculpture installation, Moore explores the beauty and awe of seasonal change with life-size glass trees. With roots wrapping around boulders and sweeping branches laden with delicate blossoms, Moore looks to the power of nature as a symbol of resilience, dignity, and strength. Presented as part of Refract- a new glass festival in the Seattle-Tacoma region.

Cost: $10 ($5 TAM members/students)

Teen Night

Friday, October 18, 7–10pmWhat would happen if teens took over Tacoma Art Museum? Find out at Teen Night, a teens-only event for students age 13-18. This free biannual event opens up the entire museum for gallery activities, music and dance performances, art making sessions, photo ops and dancing!

Cost: Free

TAM Day

Tuesday, October 22

In celebration of TAM’s birthday, admission will be pay what you can. TAM members will receive a free cupcake while supplies last.

15th Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival

Sunday, October 20 Ofrenda Installation

Tuesday, October 22 Tapete Installation

Sunday, November 3, 2019 10 am – 4:30 pm Festival

Join us in celebrating Day of the Dead at TAM. Back for the 15th year, TAM will host community made ofrendas (altars) and tapete (sand painting) made by Seattle artist Fulgencio Lazo on view. The festival includes performances of dance and music, art making, traditional foods, art vendors, face painting, free access to all of the galleries, and more!

Presented in partnership with Proyecto MoLE and Centro Latino.

Cost: Free