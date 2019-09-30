The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council Oct. 1 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, October 1 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of September 17, 2019
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #112204- #112211 in the amount of $151,651.90
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #112266 – #112321 in the amount of $371,281.47 and Manual Checks #112192 – #112198 & #112203 in the amount of $3,689.46
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Public Hearing
    1. 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 2944) (Ordinance #1607)
    2. 2020 General and EMS Property Tax Levies (AB 2943) (Ordinances #1608 & #1609)
  6. New Items
    1. 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 2944) (Ordinance #1607)
    2. 2020 General and EMS Property Tax Levies (AB 2943) (Ordinances #1608 & #1609)
  7. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council

