Steilacoom Town Council Oct. 1 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, October 1 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of September 17, 2019
- Approval of Payroll Checks #112204- #112211 in the amount of $151,651.90
- Approval of Claims Checks #112266 – #112321 in the amount of $371,281.47 and Manual Checks #112192 – #112198 & #112203 in the amount of $3,689.46
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 2944) (Ordinance #1607)
- 2020 General and EMS Property Tax Levies (AB 2943) (Ordinances #1608 & #1609)
- New Items
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
