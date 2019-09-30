School Retirees to Meet at the Spring Lake Cafe for Breakfast. Join In

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, PCSRA Corresponding Secretary.

Please join members of the Pierce County School Retirees Association on Thursday, October 5 at 10:30 AM at the Spring Lake Cafe (616 Regents, Blvd., Fircrest, WA) for a “no host” Social. Enjoy breakfast or coffee and reconnect with your school colleagues or meet new friends. All retired educators are welcome. Talk with PCSRA leadership to learn about current lobbying efforts and get an update on legislative actions that affect your state pension and benefits. The Pierce County School Retirees Association is the local branch of the Washington State School Retirees Association.

The primary mission of the Pierce County School Retirees Association is to advocate for all Washington State School Retirees. We work to maintain promised state pensions and health benefits for current and retired educators. We host regular luncheons featuring interesting speakers during the academic year. We also provide mini-grants to local teachers, scholarships to future educators, and we are active volunteers in our community. Travel and health benefits are available to members through our partnership with WSSRA/AMBA.

Want to learn more? Join us Thursday morning or check out the Washington State School Retirees website.