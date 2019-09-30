S 4th Street from Broadway to Stadium Way closes on September 30

Sound Transit’s contractor is installing track and foundations for Link power poles on Stadium Way from Division Avenue to the 705 onramp. This work will result in closing S 4th Street from Broadway to Stadium Way, starting on September 30 for about three to four weeks. Traffic can continue to go northbound on Stadium Way from the 705 onramp to Tacoma Avenue. While S 4th Street is closed, the Division Avenue and Stadium Way intersection will be open to two-way traffic.

Additional construction and traffic restrictions this week:

S 4th Street from Broadway to Stadium Way – closed.

Division Avenue and J Street intersection – lane and intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S 3rd Street to S 5th Street – lane restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way between S 14th to 16th Street – southbound lane closure.

Stadium Way from Broadway to the 705 onramp — southbound lane closure; use detours.