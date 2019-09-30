Lakewood Responds to Lakewood Neglect Letter

Brynn Grimley, City of Lakewood Communications Manager.

I saw your letter and inquired with our Public Works Engineering Department as to the status of this missing light pole.

Here is background as to what happened and information as to why the pole has not yet been replaced:

The light pole was struck by a car after the driver lost control of the vehicle shortly after the new sidewalk project was completed.

Installation of a replacement pedestal and light pole assembly must be done by a contractor, as we do not have the ability to do this work in house.

To obtain the most cost-effective replacement, the city has grouped together all the “knockdown” poles from throughout the city that need to be replaced.

In April 2019 we put out a request for proposals for contractors to bid on this replacement project. The lowest bid that was submitted was 25% above our estimate of what the work should cost. It was determined at that time that we should wait until early fall to send out a second request, this time hoping for bids more in line with what actual installation costs are. One reason why we believe the bids were higher in the spring is due to the time of year and contractors already booked with jobs.

The second round of bids will open Oct. 1. We expect to bring the bids to the City Council at its Oct. 7 meeting for review/approval. Assuming the bids are in line with cost estimates and the council approves, replacement/installation of the new light pole should occur before the end of this year, depending on the contractor’s schedule.

As noted in the letters comments, we have a MyLakewood311 free mobile app for items like this to be reported. You can then follow the progress of your request, including receiving updates from city staff where appropriate.

Thank you.