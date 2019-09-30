Lakewood Planning Commission Public Hearing set for October 2

The City of Lakewood Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing on the draft 2020 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Docket on October 2, 2019. All persons may submit written comments about the amendments, or testify at the public hearing.

HEARING DATE: October 2, 2019

TIME: 6:30 PM

PLACE: Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers

6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

The proposed docket will include several proposed rezones of multiple parcels each and one text amendment. A copy of the public hearing materials will be available for inspection in the Community & Economic Development Department at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington no later than September 20, 2019.

For further information, please contact Tiffany Speir, Planning Manager (Special Projects), City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street, Lakewood, WA 98499; (253) 983-7702; tspeir@cityoflakewood.us .