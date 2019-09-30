Get the edge needed to get hired

Learn job search tips, make your resume stand out, and learn interviewing techniques that could be the difference needed to Get Hired with classes from the Pierce County Library System. As a certified WorkSource Connection Satellite site, the Library offers many free tools to help people find their first job or land a better one.

“We are committed to helping people achieve career success,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “The many job seeker tools available through the Library place job search services in rural areas of the county?places where they may not currently exist.”

With the Library’s workshops, job hunters can turn how they look for into getting jobs:

Interviewing Techniques

Learn valuable interviewing tips and have the chance to practice answers to frequently asked—and sometimes difficult—questions in a supportive, realistic environment.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2-4:15 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Effective Applications and Resumes

Get tips for creating effective applications, resumes and cover letters while learning how to navigate those sometimes sticky situations in the application process.

Thurs., Nov. 7, 2-4 p.m. South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Wed., Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Resume and Cover Letters

Learn how resumes and cover letters convey important facts to a potential employer. Explore different resume formats to best display skills, knowledge and abilities.

Thurs., Nov. 21, 2-4:15 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Job Search Strategies

Learn a variety of job-search methods to increase the chances to find the perfect job. Discover strategies to locate job openings, such as networking, informational interviews and using the internet.

Thurs., Dec. 19, 2-4:15 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

The Library System also offers six Job and Business Centers, located at Gig Harbor, Lakewood, Parkland/Spanaway, South Hill, Sumner and University Place Pierce County Libraries where individuals can spend extended time on computers and get assistance in their job search.

Additional learning opportunities, technology support and online resources to help people get hired are also available through the Pierce County Library.

The Pierce County Library Foundation sponsors Get Hired. The Library partners with WorkForce Central and WorkSource to bring expert job help to support career success and help people realize their employment goals.

Find more resources to help strengthen practical skills and knowledge at gethired.pcls.us.