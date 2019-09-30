Department of Defense commits $80 million to resolve clear zone encroachment issues

LAKEWOOD, WA – A major milestone was reached at the end of September in the multi-jurisdictional effort to relocate businesses from an encroachment area north of McChord Field known as the North Clear Zone.

A multi-party cooperative agreement that commits up to $80 million in federal Department of Defense funds for the purchase of properties located within the clear zone was signed Sept. 24, 2019 between the U.S. Army Environmental Command and the city of Lakewood.

This is the first time Department of Defense monies have been obtained for a joint base to resolve encroachment issues like those faced with the clear zone.

“This is a major milestone in our longstanding efforts to address public safety, urban encroachment and the facilitation of future missions for McChord Field,” said Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson. “The city of Lakewood is pleased to have taken a leadership role in working with our federal partners to insure the continued viability of Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It has taken years of hard work to get to this point. I would like to thank the leadership team at JBLM and Assistant Secretary of the Air Force John Henderson for bringing this to fruition.”

McChord Clear Zone from a 2017 report on the City of Lakewood’s website.

Estimated costs and priorities to acquire targeted properties in the McChord Clear Zone from 2017 report.

With the cost-share agreement in place, the Department of Defense has committed $50 million over the next 10 years, with the option to extend the contract in 10-year increments up to 2069, not to exceed $80 million.

The agreement also includes a requirement that the city of Lakewood provide a 20 percent match.

Working with South Sound Military & Communities Partnership (SSMCP), the city will use a combination of funding sources to meet this requirement, including other federal sources and state funding.

In 2018 the state Legislature allocated $2 million for property acquisitions in the North Clear Zone and another $500,000 was earmarked in the 2019 capital budget.

The city was able to use these initial state allocations to purchase smaller properties within the clear zone, but the large-scale incremental funding now available through the cooperative agreement will allow for the purchase of larger parcels.

The first property purchase with the newly allocated funds could happen before the end of this year. The city is working closely with Tactical Tailor, a manufacturer of tactical gear for military and law enforcement personnel, to help the business relocate from its current facility in the clear zone to another site in Lakewood.

The city previously purchased two of the properties owned by Tactical Tailor and expects to purchase the final and largest parcel with the funds allocated through this new cooperative agreement.

With additional monies now available, the city and SSMCP will continue outreach to property owners within the clear zone who are willing and interested in selling their sites and relocating elsewhere in the city. The end goal is for all properties within the clear zone to be free from public safety risks.

The North Clear Zone is a legacy problem for the U.S. Air Force that dates back more than 40 years as development began to pop up around then-designated McChord Air Force Base.

This federally designated safety area totals just over 206 acres and is adjacent to the north end of the McChord Field runway. It is located partly within the JBLM boundary and partly in the city of Lakewood.

Based on federal guidelines, the current uses within the clear zone – largely light industrial businesses on private property – pose public and flight safety risks and are incompatible with runway operations.

In 2016 and 2017 SSMCP leaders developed an action plan to bring the clear zone in compliance with these federal guidelines. In 2017 leaders from the state of Washington, Pierce County, Lakewood, JBLM and SSMCP signed an agreement accepting the action plan as the method for resolving the encroachment issue.

Over the last year SSMCP leaders lobbied federal leadership to allocate the money needed to execute the plan. The signed cooperative agreement is the culmination of those efforts.

“Joint basing brings unique challenges for community and military leaders to tackle,” said SSMCP Program Director Bill Adamson. “This North Clear Zone project is a prime example of civilian and military leaders coming together to develop an innovative approach to a decades-long problem in the South Sound.

“Ultimately, Army and Air Force leaders developed a process to incrementally fund this project by working together,” Adamson continued. “I thank all the folks at Army Environmental Command and those at Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center for their dedication and hard work.”