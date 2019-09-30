CPSD Staff Spotlight – Kyle Hernandez

Kyle grew up in Mukilteo but moved down to the South Sound while in college.

Kyle Hernandez

He sees his role in the classroom as both an instructor and life guide for students, focusing on building character. “I am a facilitator or mentor to my students,” he said. “Yes, I’ll teach them everything and have them as prepared as they need to be, but I also want to make sure I help them understand how to be good citizens.”

In addition to teaching English, he is also the seventh grade leadership teacher. This year, he and his students have been focusing on continuing to build the strong school culture that exists at Mann. He said it’s an important task as Mann and Woodbrook come together next fall at Thomas Middle School.

“We are continually strengthening our culture here,” he said. “We want to be able to take the best of both school cultures and blend them together next year.”