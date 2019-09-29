Overnight I-5/Thorne Lane ramp closures in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews building two new Thorne Lane overpasses in Lakewood have a series of overnight ramp closures scheduled the week of Sept. 30.

Crews will close the Thorne Lane onramp to southbound Interstate 5 to set temporary barrier and re-stripe the ramp, creating a new work zone for bridge construction.

Monday, Sept. 30 – Wednesday, Oct. 2

Thorne Lane onramp to southbound I-5 will close each night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Thorne Lane onramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Drivers will also see overnight single lane closures on both directions of I-5 each weeknight from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Travelers are advised to watch their speed in work zones and give construction crews the room they need.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.