JBLM conducts mortars and artillery training Sept. 30 through Oct. 11

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with mortars and artillery Sept. 30 from 6 a.m., to Oct. 11, through 11:59 p.m. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to #JBLM Public Affairs by clicking here.

