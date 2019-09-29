In-district Council meeting to focus on community engagement

The Pierce County Council will hold an in-district Council meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 1, at the Mid-County Community Center, 10205 44th Ave. E. in Tacoma. This in-district meeting will be chaired by Councilmember Marty Campbell, District 5 and will focus on community engagement.

Each member of the Pierce County Council hosts at least one in-district meeting each year to make meetings more accessible to the residents of Pierce County. There is time set aside on the agenda for residents and local elected officials to present to the council.

On the agenda for this meeting are the following presentations:

For more information about this meeting please visit the County Council webpage.