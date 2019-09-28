Sign construction brings overnight lane closures on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Travelers who use Interstate 5 through Tacoma will encounter overnight lane and ramp closures next week for sign construction and electrical work.

Overnight lane closures on northbound I-5 near the South 56th Street interchange will begin at 8 p.m. with all lanes open by 5 a.m. each following day. On southbound I-5, lane closures begin at 11 p.m. with all lanes open by 5 a.m. each following day.

Overnight ramp closures

Monday, Sept. 30 – Thursday, Oct. 3

Northbound I-5 exit 132 to I-705 and SR 7 will close each night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Drivers will detour using westbound SR 16 to Union to eastbound SR 16 to I-705 or SR 7.

This work is part of a project that builds connecting HOV lanes between I-5 and SR 16. Travelers are reminded to please continue to watch their speed in work zones and give construction crews the room they need.

Additional Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available at TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.