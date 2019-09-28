CPSD Promising Futures – Jess Bryant

Jess is a lifelong learner who has a lot of big ideas and enjoys thinking about how things work. Safety is always on his mind, and he even writes and maintains his own blog to share his ideas on safety with the rest of the world. He enjoys writing and talking about product recalls, how to detect earthquakes and making nuclear power plants safer.

Jess Bowser Bryant

He is known around Tyee Park for his love of vacuum cleaners. He collects them at home and spends his free time reading and learning about them. “I love learning about new technology,” he said. “Vacuums sparked my imagination about robots and technology in general.”

Last year, Jess started learning how to code and has enjoyed getting into that. He currently aspires to do coding full time for his career. “Coding is my favorite subject because it can help you do anything you want,” he said.