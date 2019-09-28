County Council launching biennial budget process

The Pierce County Council has begun the process for consideration, review and approval of the 2020-21 biennial budget.

The Council will be holding a series of budget retreats and Committee of the Whole (COW) meetings to review the proposed budget and department budget presentations. The schedule is as follows:

Council Budget Retreats:

Wednesday, Oct. 2 – 9:30 a.m. at the Environmental Services Building, 9850 64th St. W. in University Place

Thursday, Oct. 3 – 9:30 a.m. at the Environmental Services Building, 9850 64th St. W. in University Place

Wednesday, Oct. 9 – 9:30 a.m. at the Environmental Services Building, 9850 64th St. W. in University Place

Committee of the Whole (all meetings are held in the Council Chambers):

Wednesday, Oct. 23 – 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24 – 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25 – 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30 – 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31 – 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1 – 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7 – 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8 – 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Noon

Friday, Nov. 15 – 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

For continuing information on the budget please visit www.piercecountywa.org/biennialbudget.