Come sing with Pierce College choirs!

As Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s new Concert Choir Director, Dr. Eric Rutherford makes it his mission to help each of his students become better vocalists, and have fun while they’re at it. Rutherford comes to Pierce from Independence Community College in Independence, Kan., where he served as Dean of Fine Arts and professor of music.

Rutherford holds his students to high standards, and works hard to develop a sense of community in his choirs. He chooses an eclectic variety of musical works to perform, exposing students to different cultures and time periods through music. “We work hard in our choral rehearsals, but we also spend time laughing and getting to know each other,” he said. “I like to think of my choirs as family. We’re all working together for a common goal, in a fun and relaxed atmosphere where you can truly express yourself through music.”

Rutherford holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of Washington, a Master’s of Music from Northwestern University, and a Bachelor’s of Music Education from Otterbein University. He is an accomplished tenor, and will perform in lead roles in the 2019-20 season with Tacoma Opera, Pacific Northwest Opera, and Puget Sound Concert Opera.

Students and community members of all experience levels are welcome to join Pierce College Concert Choirs. Pierce College Fort Steilacoom and Puyallup both offer non-auditioned Concert Choirs geared to experienced singers, and perform in unique concerts each quarter.

In addition to directing the choirs, Rutherford also teaches music theory, music appreciation, private vocal instruction. For more information on Pierce College choirs, please visit the program web page.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.