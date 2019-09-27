Utility work reduces lanes on Tacoma’s East 27th Street this weekend

TACOMA – Travelers who use Tacoma’s East 27th Street and Portland Avenue intersection near Interstate 5 may experience some delays this weekend.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will make repairs to a sewer line from 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

During the work, the two right lanes of East 27th Street will close near the Portland Avenue interchange. One lane for East 27th Street and the on-ramp to southbound I-5 will remain open.

Additional Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available at TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.