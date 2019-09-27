Sugar’s Bad Rap – It’s Really as Bad as You Think: The effects of sugar on oral health and overall health

Submitted by Delta Dental of Washington.

Just because the nutritional label on a granola bar doesn’t say “sugar” as a listed ingredient doesn’t mean there isn’t any lurking in a “healthy” afternoon snack. There are at least 61 different names for sugar, and although many products contain sugar, it doesn’t mean that they are unhealthy. It’s the amount of sugar that consumers need to be concerned about.

Sodas and other sweetened beverages contain more added sugar than most people expect.

Most people don’t know how much sugar is too much. According to the American Heart Association, the maximum amount of added sugar men should eat per day is 150 calories, which is 36 grams or nine teaspoons. For women, it’s 100 calories, which is 25 grams per day or six teaspoons. In the United States adult men take in an average of 24 teaspoons of sugar per day according to the National Cancer Institute.

Doughnuts are a popular treat with added sugar that wreaks havoc on our health.

Large amounts of sugar consumption are having an impact on American’s oral health as well as their overall health. “A patient’s mouth can provide great insight into their daily habits and diet.” said Dr. Dosch, Dental Director at Delta Dental of Washington. “It’s crucial that good dental health begins with prevention, and that starts with a healthy diet that limits the consumption of added sugar.”

It’s common knowledge that sugar is bad for our health, but why does it have such a bad rap? Delta Dental breaks down the effects of sugar on oral health and overall health:

Added sugar is hidden in many ‘healthy’ foods including cereals and granola.

Dental Health – Cavities are caused by bacteria in the mouth. Those bacteria thrive on sugar and as bacteria digest sugar, they excrete acid. That acid demineralizes tooth enamel and when enough enamel is lost, a cavity can form. The bacteria in that cavity then become a reservoir for the rest of the mouth. Combine this with regular sugar intake and cavities can develop in other teeth.

Liver Disease – According to Healthline, too much fructose can lead to fatty liver disease. A study showed that people who drink sugar-sweetened beverages daily have a 56 percent higher risk of developing the disease. In addition, excess sugar consumption can cause liver cells to become resistant to insulin, the hormone that turns sugar into energy, leading to type 2 diabetes.

Heart Disease – The risk of dying from heart disease is 38 percent higher for those that consume 17 to 21 percent of their daily calories from added sugar, and the risk increases with the amount of sugar consumed according to the American Heart Association. Added sugars in soft drinks, candy, desserts, fruit drinks and more have long been known to contribute to obesity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

Brain Complications – The human brain requires two times the energy needed by all the other cells in the body, as cited by Psychology Today. The brain requires glucose (blood sugar) to function – so although sugar is not the enemy of the brain, added sugar is. A diet high in sugar reduces the production of a chemical called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). Low levels of BDNF have been linked to diabetes, depression and dementia.

For additional information about the effects of sugar on oral health and overall health, visit www.deltadentalwa.com/blog.