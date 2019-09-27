Steilacoom Town Administrator Sept. 27 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – October 1, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – November 18, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – November 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – October 23, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Planning Commission to Accept Input on Short-Term Rental Regulations:

The Town of Steilacoom’s regulations on short-term rentals, such as for Bed and Breakfast Inns, were written before the rise of Airbnb, VRBO and other internet-based rental applications. The Planning Commission will begin taking public input on possible new regulations for these types of rentals at their November meeting.

After gathering information from the public, the Commission will make a recommendation to the Town Council on new regulations. You may provide input in person at the Commission meeting, or by submitting comments in writing to Town Planner Doug Fortner at 1030 Roe Street, or by email at doug.fortner@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

The Commission will meet November 18 in Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street, at 6:30 PM.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Coffee with A Cop:

September 30, 2019 from 1 PM to 3 PM – Coffee Cabin – 215 Wilkes Street, Steilacoom, Washington, 98388.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew focused on spraying sidewalks; trimming vegetation for site distance issues; sweeping streets; inspecting new construction; and performed other maintenance activities.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

Project emphasis has shifted to Phase 2 with work between Hewitt Drive and Farwest Drive. We recommend individuals use alternate routes or be prepared for delays.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued to work with the contractor on Steilacoom Boulevard to reroute street light conductors and provide temporary street lighting during construction; disconnected power at a residence in the 600 block of Short Street for a panel upgrade; replaced the hand dryer in the public restroom in the lower level of Town Hall; assisted the water crew with repairs at the dock lift station; replaced a capacitor bank at the Sunnyside pump station; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew cleaned the pressure reducing vaults throughout Town; reviewed plans for the Norberg development; replaced gate and check valves on pump #2 at the dock lift station; installed meters for lot 2 and 9 of the Tasanee development; and performed other water and sewer systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on mowing and grounds maintenance at the parks and at building repairs at Town Hall.

Other:

Friends of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum are partnering to bring back the historical speaker series. All events are at 3 PM at the Museum.

October 11 – Patrick Hughes, The Story of the Buffalo Soldier.

November 8 – Tames Allen, From the Streets of Shakespeare to the Court of Elizabeth.

December 13: David Buerge, Who Was Chief Seattle?