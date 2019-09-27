Pierce College welcomes new Concert Band Director

Dr. Kaitlin Bove’s love of music goes back to elementary school when she was first introduced to her instrument of choice: the flute. She joined her school’s band in fourth grade, and worked hard at perfecting the instrument as much as she could.

“I loved being a member of the band so much, that I started to think about ways I could have that much fun all the time,” she said. “I realized that if I grew up to be the band teacher, I would be able to be in the classroom having fun all day long. Ever since then, I knew I wanted to teach band.”

With that goal in mind, Bove spent her high school years learning as many instruments as she could. She continued onto college, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif.

Bove taught junior high and high school band, while also teaching advanced placement music theory and guitar lessons.

“After a while, I was ready to move on from teaching high school,” Bove said. “I was looking forward to digging into more quality, complex concert band literature at the collegiate level.”

She pursued her Doctorate of Musical Arts in Wind Conducting from University of Kentucky. Bove recently joined Pierce College as Director of Bands and Assistant Professor of Music at Pierce College Puyallup, and will begin building the Concert Band program this fall. “I’m so looking forward to getting to know the ensemble, and start developing a strong sense of community,” Bove said.

Students and community members of all experience levels are welcome to join the Pierce College Concert Band. The Concert Band, based at Pierce College Puyallup, performs regularly at the end of Pierce College’s fall, winter and spring quarters. Rehearsals take place on Tuesday nights from 7:30-9:30 p.m. in the Arts and Allied Health Building Rehearsal Hall. For more information on the Pierce College Concert Band, please visit the program web page or email Kaitlin Bove at kbove@pierce.ctc.edu.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.