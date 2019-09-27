Lakewood Neglect – #HeyMarty

Submitted by Kerry Hills.

Recently, I posted a comment about the Colonial Plaza Grand Opening and referenced the unused sidewalk along Gravelly Lake Dr. between Nyanza and Washington Blvd. Someone named Marty responded to my comment with . . . How do I really feel?

how long will it take Lakewood Public Works?

Well Marty, here is a perfect example of how I feel. While walking my dog down a long, lonely and expensive sidewalk I noticed the same light post that has been missing since last winter shortly after the snow storm last February.

How is it that the City of Lakewood has neglected to fix the light post for 6+ months. You may ask yourself “Maybe the City doesn’t know it fell down?” and my response to that is who took away the 20ft light post and who put the orange cone marked with LWP (Lakewood Public Works) over the exposed wires?

Why do public entities seem to neglect those things that we tax payers, in one way or another, fund?

Marty you may see my comments as complaining. I see my comments as a way to keep elected officials informed of things that are being neglected.