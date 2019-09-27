Former Lakes student meets Lady Gaga

Submitted by Michelle Galaz.

One-time Lakewood resident and former Lakes High School student met his idol – Lady Gaga – in Los Angeles.

Brandon Galaz attends college in California and this summer he was contacted by Allure magazine through his Instagram account, @makeup_merlot.

The editor asked him if he would be interested in meeting Lady Gaga’s makeup artist, Sarah Tanno. Once schedules were arranged Brandon met Sarah and her team at a West Hollywood studio for a makeup tutorial.

Brandon had written a letter to Lady Gaga and while he was reading it on camera Lady Gaga came and laid her hand on his shoulder. The rest was caught on camera see the link below.