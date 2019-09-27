Fair Enough? It's Always Fair Weather Here in Washington

My friend Paul Nimmo, wrote a comment about a previous Suburban Times article involving Roberto the Magnificent’s appearance at the Washington State Fair. Paul said, “I am glad that you got to meet Robert this past weekend. He is a great example of the many that are involved in the Fair Industry, whose prime purpose in life is to provide happy memories for people.”

Robert Stuverud (Roberto the Magnificent) is a great example of the many that are involved in the Fair Industry, whose prime purpose in life is to provide happy memories for people.

Although I’ve been a happy visitor to the Puyallup Fair for years, one of my happiest memories of the fair happened a number of miles away from the fair grounds. My friend Kathleen Olson asked me to join her in the Inaugural Puyallup Fair Foundation Golf Tournament. Signing with me was my buddy Donn Irwin of immedia. We spent a great day enjoying the scenery of High Cedars, saw at least one eagle, and had the best grilled filet mignon I’ve ever had. All in the name of our fair. It was hard duty, but well worth it. – nwadventures.us/HighCedars.html

We spent a great day enjoying the scenery of High Cedars, saw at least one eagle, and had the best grilled filet mignon I’ve ever had. All in the name of our fair.

Paul says, “Many think of ‘The Fair’ as a big carnival with long lines for Scones. However, fairs across the country provide a great glimpse into all that is remaining good in our country and also provide a long standing link to Agriculture.” A friend went to this year’s fair and remarked that the scone lines were fifty to a hundred people deep each time they saw them. The scones are still tasty. I don’t know about agriculture, but the strawberry jam is still the perfect accompaniment to those scones. Even though I ate scones, mostly what I saw being devoured at the fair this year were roasting ears and corn dogs.

Even though I ate scones, mostly what I saw being devoured were roasting ears and corn dogs.

Paul asks, “Did you know there are 8 Fairs in Pierce County alone? Puyallup Spring Fair, FFA Spring Fair, NW Junior Livestock Show, Pierce County Fair, Clacamas Community Fair, Washington Junior Poultry Show, State FFA Exhibition and the Washington State 4-H Fair.” I have visited the Pierce County Fair several times. Peg and I first exhibited there when we launched our video production company (PNW Video). I do like the less crowded feature, not because it is easier to move around and such, but because I enjoy seeing young people swell with pride in their accomplishments of raising their farm animals and winning ribbons for their efforts.

I enjoy seeing young people swell with pride in their accomplishments of raising their farm animals and winning ribbons for their efforts.

“Fairs not only provide educational experiences for youth (and adults), but venues for competitions, tests of skill, markets for agriculture & new products, entertainment and places to sample just about anything we could think to eat. In the case of the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, 3,000 seasonal jobs add economic impact in our area alone.” Thank you for the information, Paul. In Rotary we used to help judge the Scouting Expo competitions and demonstrations at both the Pierce County Fair Grounds and the Puyallup Fair Grounds. It gave us ex-Cub Scouts and ex-Boy Scouts a chance to remember our own projects when we were young . . . much younger.

In Rotary we used to help judge the Scouting Expo competitions and demonstrations at both the Pierce County Fair Grounds and the Puyallup Fair Grounds.

I still enjoy the fine arts and hobby halls. They are like having museums come to us. We recieve a vicarious enjoyment of thinking over and acquiring each unique selection gathered for display. I’m really glad Paul brought up these points of interest about our fairs here in Washington and especially our fairs here in Pierce County.

We have a vicarious enjoyment of thinking over and acquiring each selection gathered for display.

Paul F. Nimmo has worked in veterinary medicine for 28 years. He worked along side my friend Dr. Mike Jones for much of that time at Jones Animal Hospital in Tacoma. He has also been involved with fairs, 4-H and related things. He has served on fair boards, and was president of the Washington State Fairs Association (2011-2012). I enjoyed meeting and working with Paul as members of the Tacoma Executives Association.