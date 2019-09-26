Work to add capacity at Point Defiance Ferry Terminal nears completion

TACOMA – Ferry customers who use the Point Defiance Terminal now have double the holding lane capacity and a smooth roadway to drive on.

This week, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation finished repaving a section of North Pearl Street/State Route 163 near Point Defiance Landing. Crews also expanded the ferry holding lanes from two to four, and installed upgrades to the tolling communication system for Washington State Ferries.

During the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 24, crews finished paving and installed temporary striping on the roadway. In approximately four weeks, once the asphalt has cured, crews will install final striping. This is weather dependent work. In the meantime, the new holding lanes are open to ferry traffic.

