Thank you Ann Genn, Alex Cheney, Mark Braegelmann, Mike Henderson, Tony Forsyth, John Inselman, Dean and Carol Geidel, Mary Lou Parnell, and James Dolliver for restoring the Saltars Point entrance and the berm below into weed-free zones.

Thanks also to Parks staff Rick Creger, Brian Johnson, and Sul Yong Wan for their support and the heavy lifters of the Ceder Creek work crew who carted off the mountain of weeds.

Volunteers indeed make a difference. Thank you everyone!