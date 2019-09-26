PSE supports local nonprofits during Hunger Action Month

Puget Sound Energy has donated more than $75,000 to nonprofits to help them fight hunger this year.

September is Hunger Action Month, and PSE is joining the fight to make sure no one goes hungry by donating funds to 73 organizations throughout our service area. The nonprofits span across 15 counties within our state from large distribution centers to hyper-local neighborhood food pantries.

The donations can efficiently provide an equivalent of 10 meals for every dollar received.

“Knowing that our support alone will serve approximately 750,000 meals to the hungry within our local communities lets me know we’re living out our company’s value to do what’s right,” said PSE Vice President of Customer Operations and Communications, Andy Wappler. “It’s all part of PSE and the PSE Foundation’s combined efforts to “provide & prepare” for our communities.”

Over the past five years, the PSE Foundation committed $1 million dollars and installed 18 high-capacity generators to various nonprofit organizations, including emergency shelters and food distribution centers. Now these critical first responders can continue to provide care for those in need in the event of a disaster.

Here is a list of the nonprofits who received donations to fight hunger this month:

Organization Name City Puyallup Food Bank Puyallup Nourish Pierce County Tacoma Emergency Food Network Lakewood Tillicum/Woodbrook Community Center Food Bank Lakewood Families Unlimited Network – University Place University Place Tacoma Rescue Mission Tacoma Zion Lutheran Feed a Military Family Tacoma Bread of Life Food Bank Serving JBLM & Lakewood Lakewood