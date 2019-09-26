Pierce County Ferry system wants your input

The Pierce County Ferry schedule will be updated for 2020. Your input will help create a schedule that meets customer needs and improves the riding experience. Please follow the link below to take the survey. It should take approximately 10 minutes to complete and will be closed on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

The results of the survey will be shared at the next Anderson Island Community Association Board (AICAB) Ferry Committee meeting currently scheduled for Thursday, November 14.

Thank you for taking the time to provide feedback. Link to survey: bit.ly/2019ferrysurvey.