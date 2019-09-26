LASA’s 30th Anniversary Breakfast!

Submitted by Randi Hiles.

LASA is celebrating their 30th anniversary and they are throwing a party! Have breakfast with LASA at Clover Park Technical College on Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 am. Breakfast will be prepared by the Rainier Room. Get your free ticket at www.brownpapertickets.com.

Who is LASA and why are they giving themselves a party?

LASA started life 30 years ago with the help from local Houses of Worship and volunteers. LASA was then known as the Lakewood Area Shelter Association and went by the acronym LASA, which was later changed to Living Access Support Alliance.

Whatever way you refer to LASA, one thing is simple, our mission is to prevent homelessness and recurrent homelessness and we do this by providing help with emergency needs to help prevent homelessness and housing along with case management for families on the street.

Last year LASA housed 74 families. LASA takes referrals from a program called Coordinated Entry; families experiencing homelessness must call them before we can help. Their number is (253) 682-3401. We also provide prevention services and you may call us at (253) 581-8689.

This coming year LASA is starting a new chapter with new services. Come to our fundraising breakfast to hear all about it.

For more information call Janne Hutchins at (253) 581-8689.