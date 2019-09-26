Donate your gently worn shoes and show your support for Pierce College students

A group of Pierce College students will embark on the trip of a lifetime to study plant and animal life in Kenya this December. In an effort to offset travel costs, students are holding a number of fundraisers leading up to the study tour, including a community-wide shoe drive happening now until Oct. 15.

Collection bins are located in the Student Life lobbies at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom and Puyallup, where all types of shoes will be accepted: men’s, women’s and children’s shoes, heels, sandals, etc.

All donations will go to an organization called Funds2Orgs.com, which distributes shoes to micro-enterprises in developing nations. These micro-enterprises help create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunities are limited. According to Funds2Orgs, the micro-enterprise industry represents one of the most effective ways to lift families out of poverty in developing nations around the world.

In return, Funds2Orgs.com will compensate students for their efforts, which will support travel expenses as they prepare to travel to Kenya.

The shoe drive is open to everyone in the community. Students, employees and community members are welcome to drop off their donations in the collection bins through Oct. 15.

