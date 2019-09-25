The Humane Society Needs You And Your Dancing Shoes

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County has been saving the lives of Pierce County’s most vulnerable pets for more than thirteen decades. As one of the largest animal welfare agencies in Washington, the Society’s mission is to advance the welfare of animals and promote positive relationships between animals and people where every pet has a permanent and loving home, and all animals are treated with respect and compassion.

The inaugural Fur Ball will play a critical part in making their mission possible. This year’s event is taking place Friday, October 25th at the Tacoma Yacht Club. This magical evening includes an auction, music, signature cocktail, cash bar, good friends, good times, and plenty of surprises along the way! Purchase tickets now at www.thehumanesociety.org/events/furball/

Interested in donating tickets to your favorite sports team, a dinner at a high-end restaurant, highly valuable items like jewelry, fine artwork, wine collections or even a weekend away at your remote cabin? Email the Events Team at events@thehumanesociety.org.

About the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County

One of the oldest animal welfare organizations in the nation, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County cares for nearly 10,000 animals every year and maintains multiple humane programs. Dedicated to “Making Happy Happen”, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County works tirelessly to protect animals, support pet owners, and enhance relationships between animals and people. Learn more at www.thehumanesociety.org.