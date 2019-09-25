Learn about Pierce County’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan

Pierce County residents are invited to learn about updates to the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan through an online open house.

The Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan is updated about every six years. The plan provides the long-term plan for parks, trails, open space, and recreation programs offered by Pierce County. The plan includes an inventory of the existing Pierce County Parks system, an assessment of the demand and need for park facilities throughout unincorporated Pierce County, a 2020-2030 capital facilities action plan, and more.

The Parks Department has been gathering community input for the plan update since the last plan was adopted in 2014 to better understand the community’s priorities.

“The Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan gives us a framework for how we will continue to grow and improve the Pierce County park system based on what residents of Pierce County want and need,” said Roxanne Miles, Pierce County Parks and Recreation director. “This plan is important for us to make sure our facilities can keep pace with growth and for our residents to see our long-term plan for building and improving parks in neighborhoods across Pierce County.”

A public review draft of the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan and an online open house summarizing the plan, and gathering public feedback is available at www.piercecountywa.org/PROS through Nov. 4, 2019.

Following the online open house, the public input will be compiled to produce an adoption draft of the plan, which will then be considered by the Parks Citizens Advisory Board and Planning Commission in November. These groups will make recommendations to the County Council. The County Council will consider adoption of the Plan in early 2020.

Get involved

Now is the time to weigh in on what is planned for our park system. Go to www.piercecountywa.org/PROS to access the online open house, provide feedback, ask questions, and sign up to receive plan updates.

Do you have a community group that would like to receive a presentation about the plan? Contact Tiffany Odell at Tiffany.Odell@piercecountywa.gov or 253-798-4254 to schedule a time to meet with your group.