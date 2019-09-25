Lakewood Playhouse presents The Maltese Falcon as Live Radio Show

Submitted by John Munn, Managing Artistic Director

The Hugely Popular Live Radio Show returns with its Twelfth Year in a Row with its Annual Halloween Radio Gala. This year celebrates Radio Noir and the Hardboiled Detective Story with “The Maltese Falcon” by Dashiell Hammet with “Red Wind” by Raymond Chandler.

The entire show will be presented as if it were Live from a radio studio straight out of the ’40s; complete with Live Sound Effects.

Performances are Friday the 11th and Saturday October the 12th at 8:00pm and a Sunday Matinee on October the 13th at 2:00pm. The Experience had become so popular over previous years that we added the matinee due to high demand for tickets to this Sold Out Show.

Since it is Halloween Season, costumes are welcomed but not required…but we sure would love to see you in yours.

Ticket Prices are $25.00 per Person.

Entry into the show includes a Glass of Wine and Complimentary Hor D’Oeurves.

Additional Glasses of Win will also be available at $5.00 per Glass.

This year’s Gala is directed by JAMES VENTURINI and includes the talents of both new, and returning, favorites: Andrew Fox Burden, Christian Carvajal, Nicole Lockett, W Scott Pinkston, Marcy Rodenborn

And Virginia Yanoff.

We are looking forward to sharing our Gala Evening of Live Radio Broadcasts with you and yours and “all the ships at sea!”

ABOUT OUT THEATRE

The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about the “12th annual 1940s-Style LIVE RADIO SHOW: Radio Noir”, please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.