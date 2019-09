Submitted by Yvonne K.

Lakewood Elks is having another comedy evening, because the last one was so successful.

It will be held at the Lakewood Elks 6313 75th Street West at 9pm on Friday evening September 27.

The Kitchen & Lounge will be open, just in case you get a little hungry. Remember all of our proceeds go to help us support charity. Hope to see you there!