Herrmann Law Group files first vaping lawsuit in Washington

SEATTLE, WA – Today the Herrmann Law Group filed a lawsuit in Pierce County Superior Court against the manufacturers of vape pods and a vaporizer used to consume THC. The suit alleges defects in the products caused lung injuries to Charles Wilcoxen.

Wilcoxen began using a personal vaporizer with THC vape pods in early 2018. When off duty, he used legal marijuana for pain relief, stress relief, and sleep. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana and contains medicinal and psychoactive elements.

On September 11, 2019, Wilcoxen began severely wheezing from the vaping. The next morning, he had difficulty breathing. His wife took him to the Kaiser Permanente Emergency Room. After a CT scan, he was transferred by ambulance to Saint Joseph Medical Center where he spent three days. The suit alleges that medical evidence indicated he suffered from “lipoid pneumonia” caused by vaping.

Recently, there has been a surge of injuries reported from vaping, including lung issues, seizures, and other serious health problems. At least seven people have died. The Centers for Disease Control announced more than 500 cases of severe respiratory injuries from vaping marijuana or nicotine.

Federal law bans the sale, use, or possession of marijuana. As a result, there is no federal regulation of marijuana products. Wilcoxen purchased his marijuana products from local stores.

“It’s a Wild West marketplace,” said Mark Lindquist, an attorney with Herrmann Law Group. “The FDA needs to step up. First, the products should be banned until proven safe. Second, once proven safe, the products should be regulated so they stay safe. Marijuana is as mainstream as beer and bourbon. So it should be regulated just like beer and bourbon and everything else we consume. This is a safety issue. Millions of American consumers are at risk.”

Prior to his injury from vaping, Wilcoxen was active, fit, and healthy. He served 17 years in the United States Army, including Special Forces. Currently, he serves as a police officer.

“My hope is that manufacturers of legal vaping cartridges and devices can be held accountable for their products,” said Wilcoxen. “With proper oversight and more stringent guidelines, I believe their products will be safer.”

Lindquist encouraged anyone who has suffered injuries from vaping to contact a law firm with experience in complex civil litigation as soon as possible.

