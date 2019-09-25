Four Pillars Spotlight on Character: Emma Rieder

Beachwood Elementary fifth grader Emma Rieder seems down to Earth when you have the chance to meet her. She’s kind, thoughtful and excited about learning. However, her interests moved out of this world last year. A trip to the planetarium with her class sparked a passion for stars, planets and the mysteries of outer space.

Gazing at the stars is part of who she is and it’s connected to the way she interacts with and treats others. Emma is always on the lookout for fellow students who are not being treated fairly. She advocates for those in need and isn’t afraid to stand up against classmates who don’t show respect for others.

“She stands out for her helpfulness and concern for others,” said Beachwood Principal Paula Gayson. “She is the first one to volunteer to help a teacher or another student, she is always honest and she is trusted by the other students to always make the right decisions.”

Character is one of the Four Pillars of Student Success and provides a strong foundation to help young people develop into active learners and strong citizens. Emma shows character by advocating for others and standing up for what she believes is right.

Last year, Emma won Beachwood’s Bobcat Award for helpfulness. She loves meeting new people and is always ready to start a conversation with a new student at the school. She knows what it’s like to have to start over again in a new place.

Emma and her family moved to Washington from Colorado when she was in the second grade. Her father was transferred to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, which meant a new house, a new school and new friends. A new place meant a new challenge, but Emma was ready for it.

She is happy to be back at Beachwood for the new school year and excited to advance her math skills and learn more about science both on the ground and up above.

About Clover Park School District: Clover Park School District is an award-winning school district dedicated to creating promising futures for all students. The district is the 27th largest in Washington state and the fourth largest of 15 in Pierce County, with an enrollment of more than 12,800 students. Clover Park School District is located immediately south of Tacoma, serving the Lakewood and Joint Base Lewis-McChord communities.