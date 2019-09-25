City of Puyallup celebrates Pierce College during Higher Ed Appreciation Week

The City of Puyallup is celebrating Pierce College’s contribution to the community during its first ever Higher Education Appreciation Week, taking place Sept. 30 to Oct. 5.

Throughout the week, the college will host a variety of events showcasing its more than 30 years of service to the Puyallup community. Pierce College Puyallup’s signature event will take place on Oct. 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., featuring a celebration of music, art, and education.

Throughout the evening, attendees may participate in campus tours, enjoy the latest exhibit in our Fine Arts Gallery, and capture memories in our photo booth. From 5:30-6:30 p.m., Pierce College alumni vocalists and composers will perform, followed by the talented Arcobaleno Strings. At 6:30 p.m., the Linda Myers Blues Band will take the stage in a special free performance.

“We are looking forward to celebrating Pierce College’s longstanding relationship with the Puyallup community,” said Pierce College Puyallup President Darrell Cain, Ph.D. “We work hard to fill the demand for access to higher education in South Pierce County, and welcome the opportunity to invite the public to explore everything our campus has to offer.”

As part of the Higher Ed Appreciation Week festivities, the City of Puyallup will issue a proclamation celebrating Pierce College Puyallup and Washington State University, the two institutions of higher education located in Puyallup. The proclamation will be read during the Sept. 24 City Council Meeting.

“Higher Ed Appreciation Week is a wonderful opportunity for the community to visit our outstanding local colleges,” said Puyallup Mayor John Palmer. “Pierce College’s signature event on Oct. 3 is a great chance to learn more about one of the nation’s top 5 community colleges, located in our own back yard.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Nourish Mobile Food Bank.

Higher Education Appreciation Week Schedule of Events

Sept. 30

Pierce College Appreciation Week kick-off

Oct. 1

Pierce College History Day

City of Puyallup and Pierce College Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

Oct. 2

Pierce College Accolades Day

Pierce College Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

Pierce College Instagram, Facebook and Twitter Guest Lecture by William Lokey on the history of volcanoes and the Mount St. Helens eruption

Library Science Building, Room 234

6-7:30 p.m.

Oct. 3

Celebrating Music at Pierce College

Pierce College Puyallup’s Arts and Allied Health Building

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4

Pierce College Spirit Day

Everywhere! Wear your Pierce College gear to show your Raider Pride!

Movie Night: "Aladdin"

Pierce College Puyallup College Center Building Multipurpose Room

6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5

Raiders Soccer Double-Header

Heritage Soccer Field in Puyallup

9010 128th St. E.

Puyallup, WA 98373

Women’s Soccer: 12 p.m.

Men’s Soccer: 2:15 p.m.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.