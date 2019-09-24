Venues Selected for 2019 WIAA Football State Championships

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Executive Board voted on Monday to approve three venues to host the 2019 WIAA Football State Championships. The six Championship games will be held at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup) Harry E. Lang Stadium (Lakewood) and Mt. Tahoma Stadium (Tacoma).

All games will be scheduled as doubleheaders on December 7 with the first game kicking off at noon followed by a 4 p.m. start for the second. Mt. Tahoma Stadium will host the 1B and 4A Championships, Sparks Stadium will host the 3A and 2A Championships while Harry E. Lang Stadium will host the 1A and 2B Championships.

The three stadiums are located within 13 miles of one another which will allow fans the possibility to see multiple games during the day. A ticket purchased at any location will provide valid entry for all three sites.

“The mission of the WIAA staff and Executive Board was to find three locations that were close in proximity to each other and could handle the needs of a WIAA State Championship,” said WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman. “We are grateful for each of the site managers who made these great stadiums available as we believe they will provide a terrific atmosphere for the biggest games of the year.”

The Board approved the sites and times but also noted that if two schools from similar geographic areas in central or eastern Washington advance to a Championship game, they may have the option to play the game locally at a mutually agreed upon site pending WIAA approval. If agreement from the three parties cannot be reached, the game will be played as originally scheduled.

The Tacoma Dome hosted the WIAA Gridiron Classic since the 1995 season, however rising rental fees and a revised seating configuration led to the Executive Board’s decision to move in a different direction at its May meeting.

WIAA State Football Championships Sites

1B Championship: Mt. Tahoma Stadium – (Tacoma, WA) – 12 p.m.

2B Championship: Harry E. Lang Stadium – (Lakewood, WA) – 4 p.m.

1A Championship: Harry E. Lang Stadium – (Lakewood, WA) – 12 p.m.

2A Championship: Sparks Stadium – (Puyallup, WA) – 4 p.m.

3A Championship: Sparks Stadium – (Puyallup, WA) – 12 p.m.

4A Championship: Mt. Tahoma Stadium – (Tacoma, WA) – 4 p.m.