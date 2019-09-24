Test drive a car at Lakewood Ford, Support SHS Music Booster Club

DuPont, Lakewood and Steilacoom community members will have the opportunity to raise money for the SHS Music Booster Club by test-driving a Ford vehicle. Lakewood Ford and SHS Music Boosters are working together to help raise up to a maximum of $6,000 in support of music education as part of Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR Community program.

For every person who test-drives a new Ford vehicle at this one-day event, Ford Motor Company will donate $20, up to a maximum of $6,000, to SHS Music Boosters Club. This year, the SHS Music Boosters Club just purchased a new Marimba for the Steilacoom High School Band. They are also purchasing new recording equipment for the high school choir program. Our high school music programs are growing faster than the instruments available. This fundraising event is a great way to obtain some of those necessary funds.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Please keep in mind that each test-drive will last approximately 7-10 minutes.

WHERE: 11503 Pacific Highway SW, Lakewood WA 98499

NOTES: *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER WITH A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE AND VALID AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE. Donation of $20 per valid test drive, up to 300 total test-drives, for a maximum total donation of $6,000 per event. Limit one (1) donation per person and one (1) donation per household.