Tacoma Distillery Festival – A New Event to the South Sound

Tacoma Arts Live presents a new event coming this fall for craft distillery enthusiasts in the South Sound, Tacoma Distillery Festival. The festival will be held at the historic Tacoma Armory on November 16, 2019 from 3 – 7 p.m., and will include Pacific Northwest distilleries and local food vendors. Advance tickets are $45 and are on sale now.

Many local distilleries and South Sound community members have wanted a spirit tasting event in Tacoma. Chambers Bay Distillery, one of the first distilleries to announce their participation, writes:

“We are excited to share our Northwest-Inspired spirits with our fellow Tacomans at the inaugural Tacoma Distillery Festival! As a Tacoma Arts Live production, this sets up to be the can’t miss spirit tasting event in the South Sound this fall.”

Tacoma Arts Live has successfully presented Brew Five Three for the past seven years, which is now a staple summer event in Tacoma. Similar to the annual beer festival, Tacoma Distillery Festival will feature 20+ Pacific Northwest distilleries, along with restaurant vendors. Guests will be able to sip on crafted spirits including gin, vodka, whiskey, and taste a variety of foods from local eateries.

Tacoma Armory has seen many unique events over its lifetime from presidential visits, conventions, speed-skating, music concerts, Tacoma Arts Live gala, and many more. The festival will be held on the parade floor of the armory where guests can sample spirits and signature cocktails, meet the makers, and take home their favorite beverages just in time for the holiday season.

Tickets to the event will include entry, six tasting tokens, and a commemorative tasting shot glass. Designated Driver tickets will be allowed entry and complimentary non-alcoholic beverages.

Advance tickets are $45 and are on sale now. To purchase advance tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District, or online at TacomaArtsLive.org.