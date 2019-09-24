Harriet Baskas Shared Some Innovative Transportation Ideas From PNW at Steilacoom Libary Event

Submitted by Emily Molina, SHMA liaison to Friends of the Steilacoom Library.

September 13 marked the first Friends of the Library speaker series event of the season back at the Steilacoom Historical Museum. We were joined by Harriet Baskas discussing odd and innovative transportation ideas from the PNW.

Baskas began with early modes of travel, which for many of the first people arriving to the west, was by water. This included the cultural traditions of native canoes, and later ships, and other river boats used to traverse the many bodies of water in the region.

Many folks arrived by land, and particularly, the Oregon Trail; at least a half a million. American pioneer Ezra Meeker made his way west via the trail, settling in Puyallup. After his early days as the “Hop King of the World”, crop failures would find him advocating for the Oregon Trail. He, along with his wagon pulled by oxen Dave and Dandy, would single-handedly memorialize the trail for posterity.

Drive through tree- photo credit H. Baskas

The advent of trains, automobiles, and airplanes would lead to the migration of many more.

The Northern Pacific railway, which began in Minnesota, reached Washington by around 1883.

The first automobile arrived in Washington in 1900, a Woods Electric automobile.

Roadways were an afterthought to the automobile, and often cars needed to be moved via railway to get from one point to another. Sam Hill, settled in Washington in the 1900’s, drawn by the railway. He would become a devoted advocate for paved roads throughout Washington and Oregon. Today you can visit the original Mary Hill Loop road which Hill had constructed to experiment and demonstrate various types of roadway.

Teapot Dome- photo credit- H. Baskas, City of Zillah, WA

Baskas shared some pretty interesting PNW ideas that would continue to be born, as well as some iconic landmarks you can still see today.

UPS, was invented in Seattle around 1907 by Jim Casey and Claude Ryan with a mere $100.00.

Baskas mentioned that Boeing, notably, began right here on Lake Union in 1919.

UHAUL trailer rentals got its start in Ridgefield, WA.

Pigeon hole parking, where cars were stacked vertically by use of an elevator, was invented and patented by the Sanders brothers of Spokane, WA in the mid-1900’s.

The Teapot Dome gas station was built in 1922 between Zillah and Granger, WA marking a Harding administration scandal. Later moved to Zillah, and today used as a visitor’s center.

Who knew drive-through trees were a thing. A 1930’s car culture creation off Highway 99, the tunneled trunk of a giant Western Red Cedar. Today, you can find it at its relocated Arlington, WA rest area spot, as a walk through tree.

The first certified flying car was created by Molt Taylor, in 1949 in Longview, WA, the AEROCAR.

The Hat and Boots gas station was built in 1954 located south of Seattle. According to Baskas, Elvis got gas there. It closed in 1988 and went through a rundown period, until it was moved to Oxbow Park in Georgetown, and finally restored in 2010.

Baskas left our imagination with thoughts of the future, with hyper sonic, and robotic possibilities of where travel may lead. You can follow Harriet Baskas on her blog at : stuckattheairport.com/

Please join us for the next free speaker series event at the Steilacoom Historical Museum on October 11, 3pm: Patrick Hughes, The Story of the Buffalo Soldier