City of DuPont Parks & Recreation Auction

Please join your friends and family within the community at our Annual City of DuPont Parks & Recreation Annual Auction. This year’s event, “Hello Fall”, is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at the DuPont Fire Bay. The community has truly outdone themselves this year with an abundance of items for every budget.

This year’s items include a Holland America Cruise, numerous gift baskets, tickets to the USGA US Open in New York, storage facility rentals, Seahawk team items, etc! All proceeds directly benefit youth, senior and adult programming within the City of DuPont.

Tickets are available to purchase at City Hall for $35 (+ tax) or at the door of the event for $45 (+ tax).

We hope to see everyone on Saturday, October 12th! Questions? Please contact Amy Walker at (253) 912-5245.