Bike Cops subject of Sept. 26 Lakewood United Meeting

September 26, 2019 “Bike Cops” – Lakewood Police Department Lieutenant Jeff Alwine (Karen – MC) An interesting article on Lakewood’s Bike Cops is in the Suburban Times: thesubtimes.com/2019/03/21/westside-story-lakewood-police-bike-patrol/

The Lakewood United group meets at 7:00 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW near Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The upcoming Lakewood United topic is as follows:

October 3, 2019 Lakewood City Council Candidates Forum: Incumbent: Don Anderson; Position 6: Linda Farmer and Ken Witkoe; Position 7: Siabhon Ayuso and Paul Bocchi (Laurel/Steve – MC)

October 10, 2019 “Lakewood Municipal Veterans Treatment Court – Making a Difference in the Lives of Veterans in Our Community” – Municipal Court Judge Susan Adams (Steve – MC)

October 17, 2019 Election placeholder date – details to be announced soon

October 24, 2019 “Lakewold Gardens Update” – Susan Warner, Executive Director, Lakewold Gardens (Kris – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2019, are $25 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski or Steve Smith.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, October 18, 2019 (3rd Friday) at 12:00 noon, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch, at Carrs Restaurant, 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Visitors are encouraged.