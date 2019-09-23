Superintendent Banner takes oath of office, board Vice President Jacobs gifts antique desk

LAKEWOOD, WASH—The Clover Park School District Board of Directors held an eventful meeting on Monday, Sept. 9. Superintendent Ron Banner took his oath of office from Board President Dr. Marty Schafer, and Board Vice President Carole Jacobs presented a refurbished student desk to the board.

Superintendent Ron Banner receives his oath of office from Board President Dr. Marty Schafer.

Superintendents in Clover Park School District have typically been administered their oath of office by a local judge, but Banner requested for his to be administered by the school board.

“We are so fortunate that Superintendent Banner chose to lead in Clover Park School District,” Schafer said.

Superintendent Ron Banner (left), Board Vice President Carole Jacobs (center) and Board President Marty Schafer (right) pose with the desk donated by Jacobs and her family.

Banner is beginning his 25th year in education and 17th in Clover Park.

Board Vice President Carole Jacobs and her family presented an antique student desk they refurbished to the board. The board has a tradition of placing a desk in the middle of the room during its monthly workshop meetings. The desk represents each student in the district and serves as an important reminder of the students the board’s decisions impact.

“I want to present this on behalf of myself and family, for everyone who has sat, is sitting, and will sit in a desk in our district,” Jacobs said.

Student leaders from Lakes and Clover Park high schools and Harrison Preparatory School introduced themselves to the school board at the meeting.

Lakes High School

Clover Park High School

Harrison Preparatory School

The next school board meeting is Monday, Oct. 14.