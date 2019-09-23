Need help crafting that perfect resume? See Centerforce in October

Submitted by Centerforce.

Throughout October, Centerforce staff will help Lakewood residents with disabilities create a resume with 10 copies to take home of the completed resume.

Call 253-426-1868 to schedule your appointment today!

Contact Centerforce at 253-426-1868 to schedule your appointment today!

Please bring your employment history (including places and dates of employment) and any references (include names and phone numbers) on your appointment date.

Centerforce’s Community Employment and Community Inclusion programs currently serve 200 individuals (students and adults) with disabilities throughout Pierce, King and Thurston counties. The individuals served have a wide range of disabilities and a number of barriers to traditional employment.

Centerforce is proud to support National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) in October.