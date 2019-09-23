JBLM hosts 6th annual Career Summit Sept. 24-25

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will host the sixth annual Career Summit beginning with a Military Spouse Employment Symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. September 24. The symposium will be followed by a networking event for service members, military spouses and veterans from 5 to 7 p.m. Both events will take place at the American Lake Conference Center on Lewis North.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. September 25, attendees will be offered a series of career planning workshops, employer panel discussions and a LinkedIn premium membership overview with free professional headshot at the American Lake Conference Center on Lewis North. The summit will culminate with a hiring fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Local, regional and national employers will meet with attendees at the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade’s hangar on Lewis Main.

The summit is designed to help service members, spouses and veterans gain the tools to successfully navigate the civilian hiring process and find a meaningful civilian career. These events are free and open to active-duty service members, guardsmen, reservists, military spouses and veterans. Visit www.hiringourheroes.org/events to preregister.