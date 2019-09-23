Increased activity at the County-City Building for Legal Financial Obligation Reconsideration Day on Sept. 25

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, there will be a Legal Financial Obligation (LFO) Reconsideration event at the County-City Building (CCB), located at 930 Tacoma Ave. S. in Tacoma. This event, organized by Pierce County Superior Court, Pierce County District Court, Tacoma Municipal Court and their stakeholders, will bring over 1,000 people to the CCB.

Please note, the event has reached capacity, and they are no longer taking registrations.

The event will be broken into two sessions, the morning session beginning at 8:30 a.m. with 600 expected attendees and the afternoon session beginning at 12:30 p.m. with 400 expected attendees.

Due to the increased activity, Pierce County courts are suggesting if you do not have pressing matters at the CCB on Sept. 25, please consider coming in another day. All normal CCB business will still occur that day. LFO Reconsideration participants will be occupying nearly all of the first floor and part of the second. The docket for commissioner courtroom 100 will be moved to courtroom 217A on the second floor. The dockets for District Court courtrooms 127 and 129 will be moved to 607 and 839 respectively.

You can read more about LFO Reconsideration Day here.